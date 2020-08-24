DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,373.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $34,373.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00800209 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,075,766,105 coins and its circulating supply is 4,861,038,713 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.