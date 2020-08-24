Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

EMN stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.34. 634,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

