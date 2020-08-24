ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Metals Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Metals Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.