ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.88. 580,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 311,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

