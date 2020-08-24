Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Down 5.4%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,010,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,414,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 19,296 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $63,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 395,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 11,075 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $36,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit