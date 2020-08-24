Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Down 5.4%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,010,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,414,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 19,296 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $63,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 395,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 11,075 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $36,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

