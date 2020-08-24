Eric Lefebvre Buys 2,000 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.84. 133,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.14. MTY Food Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$65.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc will post 2.2131474 EPS for the current year.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

