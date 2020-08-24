Eric Lefebvre Buys 2,000 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Stock

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.84. 133,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.14. MTY Food Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$65.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc will post 2.2131474 EPS for the current year.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit