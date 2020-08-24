Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $796.14 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.84 or 0.00058151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, EXX, Bibox and Upbit. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $796.14 million and $548.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.99 or 0.03457621 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Bithumb, Indodax, Binance, CoinTiger, ABCC, BigONE, RightBTC, BTC Markets, CoinEgg, EXX, Liquid, Huobi, Coinut, Gatehub, Exrates, C-CEX, Coinone, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, BtcTrade.im, OKCoin International, Crex24, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, C2CX, Poloniex, Coinroom, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinbase Pro, Bitbns, Upbit, Korbit, Bibox, YoBit, HBUS, BCEX, Cryptomate, CoinExchange, Exmo, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, CPDAX, LBank, Bitfinex, OKEx, FCoin, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Kraken, Bitsane, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.