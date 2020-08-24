Ethos (ETHOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040673 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.58 or 0.05751524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.