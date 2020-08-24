Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $85.88. 1,473,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

