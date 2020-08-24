Fiduciary Trust International LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $65.27. 14,627,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,569,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

