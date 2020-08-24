Fiduciary Trust International LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter worth $5,090,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter worth $3,334,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,990.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 460,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,073.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 292,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,011. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

