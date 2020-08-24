Fiduciary Trust International LLC Makes New Investment in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.42.

NYSE FNV traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $146.50. 418,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.41. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

