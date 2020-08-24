First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 433,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 243,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

