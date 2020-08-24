FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18.

About FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides banking services to its customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

