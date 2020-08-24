Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.91. 3,250,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,104,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.77.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
