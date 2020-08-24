Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.91. 3,250,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,104,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 225,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.