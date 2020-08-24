Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Down 11.3%

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galantas Gold Corp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

