GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 12.2%

GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.95 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 555,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 538,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.14. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

