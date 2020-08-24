GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Up 2.1%

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78). 902,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 578,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.20 ($1.74).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIGS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of GCP Student Living to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $618.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

