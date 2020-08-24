General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $30,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after buying an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,118,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,699. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

