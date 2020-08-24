GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Down 5.6%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 1,447,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,184,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

GNMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,925 shares of company stock worth $2,907,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.