Graphcoin Market Cap Reaches $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00485584 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

