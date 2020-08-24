GreenMed Price Down 55.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $678.67 or 0.05768186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014318 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

