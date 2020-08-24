Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,999,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 887,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,066. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $235,428.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,379.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,023,266 shares of company stock worth $750,491,870. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

