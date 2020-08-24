Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 6.7%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.74. 1,273,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,584,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

