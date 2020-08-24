GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWPH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,516. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $151.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,022. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

