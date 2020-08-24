Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. 79 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.