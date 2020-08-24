Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $256.88 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.13 or 0.01725702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008500 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,554,344 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

