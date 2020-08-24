Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 7% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.83. 4,134,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,317,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6,442.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.