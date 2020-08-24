Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.20. 773,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 473,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $449.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

