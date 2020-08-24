Horizen (ZEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.62 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.47 or 0.00080491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and OKEx. Horizen has a total market cap of $92.73 million and $2.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00684408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00092407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,791,438 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, COSS and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

