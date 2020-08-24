HUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $17.91 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $144.02 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.66 or 0.05722125 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014128 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 143,774,770 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

