I/O Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,191.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $37,191.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00777333 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013807 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00037071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00671534 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,355,401 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

