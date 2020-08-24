Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

IMVT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 528,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,785,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 303,100 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

