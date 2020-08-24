Integumen (LON:SKIN) Trading 17.9% Higher

Shares of Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 30,056,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71,696% from the average session volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.52 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.58.

Integumen Company Profile (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc develops technologies for skin and health care, personal-hygiene, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers Labskin AI, a cloud-based eco-system, which validates skincare products and ingredients. It also provides a range of men's skincare products under the STOER brand.

