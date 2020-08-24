Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,470.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intuit by 142.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 417,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.89 on Monday, hitting $333.12. 2,086,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,974. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $334.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.35 and its 200 day moving average is $280.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

