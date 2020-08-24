Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.13. 8,687,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 12,361,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 97.93 and a quick ratio of 97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

