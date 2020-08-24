Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.18. 12,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

