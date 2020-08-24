Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 3,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

