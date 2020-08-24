Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 9,015 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,055,801. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

