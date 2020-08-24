Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 669.0% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

BAC traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,499,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,057,555. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

