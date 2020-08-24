iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Shares Down 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.55. 23,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 36,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 8.15% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.