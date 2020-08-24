iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Trust International LLC

Fiduciary Trust International LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 80.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,248 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

REET traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 504,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

