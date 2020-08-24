iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 5.2%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 113,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 395,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth $172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

