J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 103,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 157,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.52.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). J Alexanders had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

In other news, Chairman Lonnie J. Stout II bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $107,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $473,431.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Parkey bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Insiders acquired 58,550 shares of company stock worth $283,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J Alexanders by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in J Alexanders by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

