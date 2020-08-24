Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 3,660,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,472. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 419.59% and a negative net margin of 471.04%. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

