Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 3,660,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,472. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 419.59% and a negative net margin of 471.04%. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit