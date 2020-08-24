K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRN. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other K12 news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $572,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $1,333,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,898. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that K12 will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

