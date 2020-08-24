Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 475,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 432,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

