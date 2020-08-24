LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.6%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17,900.00 and last traded at $17,900.00. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,000.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17,738.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17,085.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $827.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services.

