LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17,900.00 and last traded at $17,900.00. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,000.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17,738.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17,085.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $827.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit