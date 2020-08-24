Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 7% Higher

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)’s share price traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.94. 145,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 41,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Limbach alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 118.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 113,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $597,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,541 shares of company stock worth $1,277,708 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.