Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Achieves $237.14 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00016068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. Lisk has a total market cap of $237.14 million and $6.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032260 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,416,116 coins and its circulating supply is 125,384,060 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, Bittrex, OKEx, Bitbns, Coindeal, Gate.io, COSS, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Binance, Coinroom, Upbit, HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

